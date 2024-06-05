DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Obscura - Goth, Synthwave, Deathrock Night

Alex's Bar
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:00 pm
Disco Obscura returns with live performances from Before Dawn, The Revenge Party, Spiral Teeth and Statik + resident DJs Felix and Night Creature!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

