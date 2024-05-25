DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Urban Vibes ft. Caliente Isa + AdrianLoop

The Clab
Sat, 25 May, 11:59 pm
DJA Coruña
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un nuevo espacio totalmente transformado para convertirse en un tu "Clab" favorito cada fin se semana.

"Viernes=Clubbing, Sábados=Urban Vibes"

· Early Bird - Free: Entrada individual incluye acceso hasta las 3:00h o completar aforo. La sala se reserva el...

+21
Organizado por The Clab.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

adrianloop, Caliente Isa

Venue

The Clab

Rúa Costa Rica 4, 15004 A Coruña, A Coruña, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

