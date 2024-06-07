Top track

Unite for Sistah Space - Fundraising Gig

Two Palms
7 Jun - 8 Jun
GigsLondon
£11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of badass bands in support of the charity Sistah Space - a Hackney based organisation supporting African & Caribbean Heritage women affected by domestic and sexual abuse.

Sistah Space have faced adversity recently, with their charity s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Two Palms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brides, Bukky, Currls

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

