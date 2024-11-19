Top track

Talisk

Band on the Wall
Tue, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most talked-about folk bands of the 21st century, Talisk have been tearing apart stereotypes and redefining the genre for almost a decade. With over 15 million streams and 10,000 albums sold worldwide, and sell out shows across five continents -...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Talisk

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

