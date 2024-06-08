DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Club Pride returns to Hotel Congress on Saturday, June 8!
Doors 9pm | Performances at 11pm
Advance $15 | Day of Show $20
Get your Pride this June at Tucson Pride's official dance party, Club Pride! The hilarious Chatty Kathee and Swish Manley will rule...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.