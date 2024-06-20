Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sarah Meth - Midnight Snacks Vol. 2 Live Screening

St Giles' Church
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10

What Does It Mean
About

Slow Dance Presents: St Giles Church Residency

Sarah Meth screens her new Mixtape and Film Midnight Snacks Vol.2 with special guests.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Slow Dance Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Meth

Venue

St Giles' Church

Camberwell Church Street, Southwark, London, SE5 8TR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

