DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from the island nation of Singapore, London-based indie/alt rock band Coming Up Roses forge a sound that is distinctively familiar - yet you can’t quite put your finger on.
Led by singer-bassist Emily Sera, the group has emerged as one of the most...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.