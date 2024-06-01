Top track

Coming Up Roses - Why

Coming Up Roses

The Finsbury
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:00 pm
About

Hailing from the island nation of Singapore, London-based indie/alt rock band Coming Up Roses forge a sound that is distinctively familiar - yet you can’t quite put your finger on.

Led by singer-bassist Emily Sera, the group has emerged as one of the most...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.
Lineup

Oliver Beardmore, Bear Park, Coming Up Roses

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

