DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Che Storia! Pace vs. guerra: niente di più attuale

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UN TALK PER LA STORIA – Pace vs. guerra: niente di più attuale - Sala Polifunzionale

Con Agostino Giovagnoli, Università Cattolica di Milano, Costanza Spocci, Marta Bellingreri e Domenico Quirico.

Con la nuova edizione di Che Storia! vogliamo ragio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.