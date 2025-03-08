DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jilted Generation

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 8 Mar 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
As Prodigy super fans themselves, Jilted Generation pay meticulous attention to detail ensuring and authentic and energetic experience for anyone who comes to one of their shows, from costume detail to replicated stage design and painstaking reworking and...

This is a 14+ event
Ultimate Gig & TVO Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jilted Generation

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

