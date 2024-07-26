Top track

Bark Point. - All the Way

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bark Point., The Foxgloves, The Penny Peaches, Squid CIty Slingers

Cloudland Theater
Fri, 26 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bark Point. - All the Way
Got a code?

About

Don't miss bluegrass band Bark Point. with special guests The Foxgloves, The Penny Peaches and Squid City Slingers

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Foxgloves

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.