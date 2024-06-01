DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A party inspired by J-Dilla and beyond.
9.30pm-1.30am Saturday 1st June 2024
@ 91 Living Room, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Spin Doctor & Alex Nut (Eglo Records)
£7 advance
£10 door
Having hosted the annual J-Dilla Changed M...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.