Dilla Soul with Alex Nut & Spin Doctor

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:30 pm
PartyLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A party inspired by J-Dilla and beyond.

9.30pm-1.30am Saturday 1st June 2024

@ 91 Living Room, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL

Spin Doctor & Alex Nut (Eglo Records)

£7 advance

£10 door

www.thedoctorsorders.com

Having hosted the annual J-Dilla Changed M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Doctor's Orders.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spin Doctor, Alexander Nut, J Dilla

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
250 capacity

