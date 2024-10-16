Top track

My Secret is My Silence

Roddy Woomble

YES Basement
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£21.83

My Secret is My Silence
About

With his enigmatic and poetic lyrics, warm baritone voice and consummate gift for a tune, Roddy Woomble is widely considered to be among Scotland’s best contemporary songwriters.

Over the sixteen albums that he has released (nine with his band Idlewild, a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roddy Woomble

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

