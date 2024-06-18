Top track

Endless Digital Birthdays - Gmrgrlmst

Endless Digital Birthdays

93 Feet East
Tue, 18 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EDB [Endless Digital Birthdays] is a London-based group exploring themes of love and death in the contemporary. Forming due to a mutual love for a wide array of influences; from more experimental musics to common themes across rock, industrial, and jazz;...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 93 FEET EAST LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Endless Digital Birthdays, She the Throne

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open8:00 pm
700 capacity

