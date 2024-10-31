Top track

Guilt Trip - Sweet Dreams

Guilt Trip + Foreign Hands + Sorcerer Live al Dev

Circolo DEV
Thu, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GUILT TRIP from Manchester appeared on the scene at the end of 2016. Their highly acclaimed debut EP Unrelenting Force put them on the heavy scene map, a fast and determined record that set a high standard for the band.
From the release of their second a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da D.E.V. - APS.
Lineup

Guilt Trip, Foreign Hands, Sorcerer

Venue

Circolo DEV

Via Capo di Lucca, 29, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

