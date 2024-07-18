DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
What's funny? This is! We've got the amazing Sofie Hagen (Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner) headlining with support from Jamie Allerton (So You Think You're Funny Finalist) and more acts to be announced.
Please note line up subject to change without no******...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.