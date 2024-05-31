DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

permafrost presents: ascension vol ii

The End
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$11.33
permafrost presents: ascension vol ii

rebirth of mist, materialization of spring

trance is the answer, trance to renew us all

all trance sets from:

@4evrgone

@r1pnurse

@mimignoh

@heartheal3r

@garettcaramel

flyer by @mimignoh

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2
Nurse, DJ Kellen, 4evr and 2 more

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

