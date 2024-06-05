DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keep Hush Live Glasgow

Venue TBA, Glasgow
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
DJGlasgow
About

Keep Hush touches down in Glasgow for the first time for a broadcast celebrating some of the best local talent the city has to offer

Location sent 24 hours before the event.

Sign up via KH IG for ticket access

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Venue TBA, Glasgow

G1 4QD
Doors open7:00 pm

