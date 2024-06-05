DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Keep Hush touches down in Glasgow for the first time for a broadcast celebrating some of the best local talent the city has to offer
Location sent 24 hours before the event.
Sign up via KH IG for ticket access
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.