Nudovaca y Eu Santiago

El Sótano
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:00 pm
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La noche del 22 de junio será la llegada oficial del verano, y no solo lo dicen los astros, tambien Eu Santiago y Nudovaca, que han sido elegidos como anfitriones de esta fiesta de bienvenida estival. Dos conciertos llenos de energía y algunas sorpresas pa...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

