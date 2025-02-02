DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kikuoland

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 2 Feb 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kikuo (きくお) is a producer whose songs are known for having dark subjects paired with upbeat music. His use of unique instrumental textures, harmonies, and sound eff...

This is an 14+ (u16s with adult) event - physical photo ID required
Presented by Communion ONE
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kikuo

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
Accessibility information

