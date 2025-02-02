Top track

Grems & Friends : 25 ans célébration

La Cigale
Sun, 2 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€29.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

À l'occasion des 25 ans de carrière de Grems, retrouvez le pour un show exclusif le 2 février 2025 à la Cigale où il revisitera ses classiques et ses morceaux plus récents. Réservez vos billets maintenant pour vivre cet événement exceptionnel !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grems

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

