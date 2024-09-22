Top track

Matu - Dreamtest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matu

The Finsbury
Sun, 22 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matu - Dreamtest
Got a code?

About

Argentinan songwriter Matu Headlines The Finsbury on Sept 22nd.

Support TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.

Lineup

Matu

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.