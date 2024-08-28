Top track

The Ringards - Helen Mirren

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ringards + Ugly Ozo + special guests

Sebright Arms
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Ringards - Helen Mirren
Got a code?

About

Portsmouth based label Strong Island Recordings return to the capital 28th August, after a long while, for an absolute mega free show at Sebright Arms.

Headlining the show is the avant-garde art-rock London frenzy that is Ringards. Support comes from bran...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Strong Island Recordings

Lineup

The Ringards

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.