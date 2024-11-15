Top track

Meridian Brothers - Mandala

Meridian Brothers

Sala Villanos
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los colombianos Meridian Brothers vuelven a Madrid 10 años después de su última visita para presentar su nuevo trabajo 'Mi Latinoamérica Sufre' (Ansonia/Les Disques Bongo Joe).

Menores de 16 acompañados de un adulto
Te lo trae Giradiscos y Villanos
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meridian Brothers

Venue

Sala Villanos

Calle De Bernardino Obregón 18, 28012 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

