Gatecreeper

El Club Detroit
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The new wave of American death metal needs a breakout album, and Dark Superstition is it.

Gatecreeper’s third full-length sees the Arizona death metal specialists—vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Metal Matt Arrebol...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Worm, Frozen Soul, Gatecreeper

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

