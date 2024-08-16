DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jean Pierre (Birthday Bash)

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$59.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday, August 16th, 2024

JEAN PIERRE

Pakate Records | Cuttin’ Headz

SUPPORT DJS

A - Z

ALY MEZA

JUAN JIMENEZ

MARK DUMITRESCU

[In The Garden]

Doors Open 10pm

21 + Proper I.D. Required

The Garden @ The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, N...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Factory New york X The Villa
$
Lineup

Jean Pierre

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity

