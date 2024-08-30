DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are very excited to welcome a true local hero back to Truck Oxford as Yannis Philippakis launches his new project Yannis & The Yaw, with debut EP 'Lagos Paris London'. The EP originated from a 2016 collaboration with the legendary drummer Tony Allen...
