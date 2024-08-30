DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Signing: Yannis Philippakis From Yannis & The Yaw

Truck Oxford
Fri, 30 Aug, 6:00 pm
Artist signingOxford
From £12.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are very excited to welcome a true local hero back to Truck Oxford as Yannis Philippakis launches his new project Yannis & The Yaw, with debut EP 'Lagos Paris London'. The EP originated from a 2016 collaboration with the legendary drummer Tony Allen...

All ages
Presented by Truck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yannis & The Yaw

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.