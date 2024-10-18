DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sorah & Spoke

Goldener Salon
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17
SORAH & SPOKE | 18.10.2024 | GOLDENER SALON

Sorah and Spoke are Berlin’s burning barricade in the rap game! On the 12.09 they will release their first duo Album “MISTRAL” which will be brought to the stages around Germany and Switzerland on their album re...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

