Pom Pom Squad - Cake

Pom Pom Squad Goes To College

Alchemy
Sat, 12 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With Death of a Cheerleader,

Pom Pom Squad offer a fresh and decidedly queer take on picking up the pieces—from

heartbreak, from injustice—and creating yourself anew.

All ages
Presented by Alchemy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pom Pom Squad

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

