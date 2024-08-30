DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA GRANDE NOTTE ITALIANA

The Steel Yard
Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BIG OPENING LONDON CITY !

- The Original Italian Party since 2003 -Friday 30.08.2024

at the steel yard club london

Signore e Signori, l'Italia non è conosciuta solo per le belle donne, il buon cibo e i luoghi incantevoli, ma a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LA GRANDE
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

