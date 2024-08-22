Top track

WOLF EYES w/THE HUNTING GROUNDS DEATH CULT

Raccoon Motel
Thu, 22 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$23.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Appearing IN PERSON, WOLF EYES w/very special guests THE HUNTING GROUNDS DEATH CULT & SYSTEMS.!!!

ABOUT WOLF EYES ::

Wolf Eyes is a band from Michigan. Formed in the fall of 1996 by N. Young. They are known for their bizarre and otherworldly approach to...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wolf Eyes, The Hunting Grounds Death Cult

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

