Beau / The Wheel 2! / Strange Devotion / Shaking Hand

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Big Richard returns to the Shacklewell for their 20th Birthday Celebrations, featuring performances from art-rock trio Beau, the widely acclaimed The Wheel 2! and their strung out, atmospheric set, and everyone's favourite neighbourhood 80s-garage-indie re...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Richard Records.

Lineup

1
The Wheel 2, Strange Devotion, Beau and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

