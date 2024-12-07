DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Sydney

Munro Warehouse, Sydney Showground
Sat, 7 Dec, 2:00 pm
DJSydney
From A$114.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

No holds barred in Sydney this December! Presenting the stacked teamsheet joining us for our biggest-ever function in the city.

Tickets on sale tomorrow, Thursday 1 August at 3pm AEST.

Presented by Absolutvodka.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
Lineup

Boiler Room

Venue

Munro Warehouse, Sydney Showground

Gate 6, Kevin Coombs Avenue, Sydney, NSW 2127
Doors open2:00 pm

