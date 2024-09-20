DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UMEK

Kemistry
Fri, 20 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Umek

Techno DJ and producer Umek is credited with bringing electronic music to his homeland by putting on Slovenia’s first illegal raves in the ’90s. The founder of electronic imprint 1605, since 2005 he’s opted for a darker tech-house sound.

Event information

UMEK is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an incredible night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Umek

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

