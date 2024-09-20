DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Techno DJ and producer Umek is credited with bringing electronic music to his homeland by putting on Slovenia’s first illegal raves in the ’90s. The founder of electronic imprint 1605, since 2005 he’s opted for a darker tech-house sound.
UMEK is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an incredible night. Get ready to come bond with us!
For table reservations please email/text:
(954) 297- 9255
