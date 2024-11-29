Top track

Els Pets + La Ludwig Band

Scala
Fri, 29 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to rock your socks off with Els Pets, the legendary Catalan band that's been delivering feel-good vibes and unforgettable anthems for 40 years. Known for their infectious energy and timeless hits such as “Bon Dia”, “Jo vull ser rei” or “S’ha acab...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Bona Gents.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Els Pets, La Ludwig Band

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

