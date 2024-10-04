Top track

Theo Kandel

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Theo Kandel live at Eddie's Attic!

With bold, witty lyricism that brings you to that liminal space between laughter and tears, Theo Kandel has been described as "a modern-day James Taylor, albeit slightly scruffier and a good deal shorter. But maybe also...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Theo Kandel

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

