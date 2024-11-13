Top track

Laura Jane Grace

Supersonic Records
Wed, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les moins de 16 ans doivent être accompagnés d'un tuteur légal (les autorisations parentales ne seront pas acceptées).  Une pièce d’identité vous sera demandée à l’entrée de la salle.

Figure majeure de la scène rock d’aujourd’hui à la fois en tant qu’ar...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laura Jane Grace

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

