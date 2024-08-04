DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Summer Series (Birmingham)

XOYO Birmingham
Sun, 4 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're back for another summer series in Birmingahm at XOYO, with the party starting on the rooftop (weather permitting) before we move inside to the main XOYO space.

Arrive early enjoy the roof, and make the most of our summer series event!!

The hottest...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by R&B Slow Jams Ltd.
XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

