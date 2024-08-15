Top track

Belmont

Woodlands Tavern
Thu, 15 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsColumbus
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Belmont

Formed while its members were still in high school, Belmont debuted their adrenaline-packed suckerpunch of noise in 2014. With a vigorous pop-punk spirit underpinning each of the Chicago quartet’s releases, their eponymous 2018 album takes on metal and mat Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Belmont

Lil Lotus

HourHouse

If and When

Doors 6p

All ages

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Belmont, LiL Lotus

Venue

Woodlands Tavern

1200 West 3rd Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

