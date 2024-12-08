DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

KINGDOM OF MADNESS

The Underworld
Sun, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE LEGACY TOUR 2024

MARK STANWAY’S KINGDOM OF MADNESS

featuring 4 MAGNUM alumni

No support – 2 Sets!

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year olds MUST be accompanied by an adult (18+) / All ticketholders under the age of 25 will be required to carry PHOTO...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kingdom Of madness

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs