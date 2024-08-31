DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jawani 4eva

Village Underground
Sat, 31 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bun the assimilation, a night that's Panjabi through and through that you won't find anywhere else.

Get the Panjabi garms ready and bring the full taur. Expect eclectic sounds varying from Garage to Folk to Grime, by the most iconic Panjabi DJs, all being...

Presented Jawani 4eva.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
