Top track

ABBA - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club de Fromage – Daytime Party

Scala
Sat, 19 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ABBA - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
Got a code?

About

Calling all you over 30s! Join Slow Alfie and the crew of the legendary Club de Fromage for a DAYTIME riot of pop, rock, indie, power ballads, disco and all the stuff you'd expect from our usual nights, but it's during the day!

Kicking off at 3pm until 7p...

This is a 30+ event
Presented by Club de Fromage
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.