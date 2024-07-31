DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Arkadyan Voyage
ARKADYAN
BRUZ
YANNA MANN
special guest
STEPHAN JOLK
ARKADYAN ‘Voyage’ lands at Club Chinois on Wednesday 31st July ahead of their residency at Beachouse Ibiza on Sundays from June 2nd.
Join us as the three musicians take you on a jou...
