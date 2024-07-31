DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ARKADYAN Voyage

Chinois
Wed, 31 Jul, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arkadyan Voyage

ARKADYAN

BRUZ

YANNA MANN

special guest

STEPHAN JOLK

ARKADYAN ‘Voyage’ lands at Club Chinois on Wednesday 31st July ahead of their residency at Beachouse Ibiza on Sundays from June 2nd.

Join us as the three musicians take you on a jou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Island Hospitality.

Lineup

Venue

Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.