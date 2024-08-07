DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tinned Peaches with Guests at the Victoria Dalston

The Victoria
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gotobeat is excited to bring you Tinned Peaches, Harry Moon and the Cardboard Rocket, Danger Goat and HIGHWAYVES live at The Victoria in Dalston on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tinned Peaches - Tinned Peaches are a married songwriting duo, surrounded by the lov...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

