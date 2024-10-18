Top track

MEMORIALS - Acceptable Experience

Memorials

The Louisiana
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NEW FIRE SIGNING MEMORIALS, THE DUO CONSISTING OF VERITY SUSMAN AND MATTHEW SIMMS (PREVIOUSLY OF ELECTRELANE AND WIRE), REVEAL THEIR DEBUT ALBUM ‘MEMORIAL WATERSLIDES’ SET FOR RELEASE ON 4TH OCTOBER.

Following their acclaimed 2023 soundtracks ‘Women Again...

This is a 16+ event, under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Gravy Train.
Lineup

Memorials

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

