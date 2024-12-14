Top track

No Suicide Act - Quel temps fait-il ?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Punk & Boîte à Rythmes : No Suicide Act

Transbordeur
Sat, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No Suicide Act - Quel temps fait-il ?
Got a code?

About

NO SUICIDE ACT est de la partie avec son cocktail audacieux de punk rock et de free jazz. Les VULVES ASSASSINES arrivent plus que décidées à nous faire danser fort, chanter en cœur, saigner les oreilles. Et surtout, réfléchir sur des sujets plus que d'actu...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Les Vulves Assassines

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.