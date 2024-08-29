DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

QUESTA, Takeover, not enemies

The Sultan Room
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join local NYC bands Questa, Takeover, & Not Enemies for a night of great times and great rock n roll music. It's always a great night out when these artists take the stage.

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an une...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

not enemies, QUESTA , Takeover

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
280 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.