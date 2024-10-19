Top track

The Dopamines - Beer Telescope

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Dopamines / Sack / Raging Nathans

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Dopamines - Beer Telescope
Got a code?

About The Dopamines

Formed in 2006, The Dopamines wanted nothing more than to play a few shows, drink some booze and hang. By 2020 they've amassed roughly 60 songs and about as many fans, all uniting together in a hillock of drunken self loathing, regret, personal reflection Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

The Dopamines
w/ special guests SACK and The Raging Nathans

$18.50 ADV // $24.72 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

📬Stay in touch, subscribe to our newsletter...

This is a 17+ event
Presented by Riot Fest
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Raging Nathans, The Dopamines, Sack

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.