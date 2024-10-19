DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in 2006, The Dopamines wanted nothing more than to play a few shows, drink some booze and hang. By 2020 they've amassed roughly 60 songs and about as many fans, all uniting together in a hillock of drunken self loathing, regret, personal reflection
Riot Fest presents...
The Dopamines
w/ special guests SACK and The Raging Nathans
$18.50 ADV // $24.72 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.
