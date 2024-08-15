DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LAKE MICHIGAN MONSTER

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From the makers of HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS comes their previous outing, an absurdist cryptozoology tale guaranteed to appeal to the big kid in all of us! The visually inventive LAKE MICHIGAN MONSTER combines the spirits of Lovecraft, Raimi, and MST3K -- and to...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.