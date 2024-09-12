Top track

Street-Level Superstar: Lawrence & Will Hodgkinson (In Conversation + Signing)

Dead Wax Social
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:00 pm
TalkBrighton
From £6.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Street-Level Superstar: A conversation between Lawrence & Will Hodgkinson about the author's latest work on the Felt frontman, followed by a signing. Hosted by Caroline Catz.

  • If you order a book with entry, you will be able to collect the book at the ev...
All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mozart Estate

Venue

Dead Wax Social

18a Bond St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1RD
Doors open7:00 pm
55 capacity

