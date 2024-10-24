Top track

Daniela Spalla - Flores



Daniela Spalla

PARAL·LEL 62
Thu, 24 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dara Tour

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por CHARCO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniela Spalla

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

